Gujarat Government Must be Prepared to Offer Continuous Telecom Connectivity

Gujarat is going through a difficult phase of heavy rains, which has resulted in floods. According to the weather department, the “intense wet spell” will continue over the next few days. At a time such as this, people need telecom connectivity very desperately. But due to floods, damage to the telecom infrastructure is very realistic, and it results in loss of connectivity which can be very dangerous for many.

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has requested urgent support from the Gujarat government to ensure that telecom connectivity in the state isn’t lost. The body, which represents companies such as Summit Digitel, Tower Vision, Sterlite Technologies, Space Tele Infra, Suyog Telematics, iBus Network, and more, has written to Pankaj Kumar, IAS Chief Secretary to the Govt of Gujarat and sought support for ensuring smooth telecom operations and maintaining 27*7 telecom connectivity in the state.

DIPA Asks for Gujarat Govt’s Help for Ensuring Continuous Telecom Connectivity

T.R. Dua, DIPA’s Director-General, said that the IP members of the body are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state officials to take appropriate measures to minimise the impact of the floods.

Dua added, “All the necessary steps like readiness of Cell on Wheels (CoWs), arrangement of spare batteries, adequate amount of diesel and DG sets(both fixed and mobile), the readiness of teams for rectification of the likely damages to telecom installations and accommodation of the telecom personnel at the stations have been taken care of.”

The body just wants the support of the government to allow unrestricted movement of the front-line field staff/technicians of telecom infrastructure providers (IP-1) for accessing telecom tower sites for operation and maintenance work. Connectivity at a time such as this is very necessary as it would allow users to get the latest information about the floods, affected areas, and more. Further, in case of emergencies, connecting with the police and hospitals is a very crucial need as time is the key, and without proper connectivity, it won’t be possible.