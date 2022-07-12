boAt Brings New Affordable Smartwatch with AMOLED Display to India

A new smartwatch from boAt has been introduced to the market. The company's most recent entry into the smartwatch industry is with the boAt Storm Pro. The boAt Storm, which was previously released, has been upgraded with the Storm Pro. Additionally, boAt's smartwatch with the largest display is the Storm Pro. The boAt smartwatch's USP is that it has an AMOLED screen. The Storm Pro offers an AMOLED display without costing much more than the majority of inexpensive smartwatches, which have TFT or LCD screens instead.

The boAt Storm Pro can track over 700 activities, including strength and cardiovascular exercises like Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and much more. It also has a gorgeous display. Additionally, low- and moderate-intensity activities like cooking, playing an instrument, gardening, and more can be tracked by the watch. So let's look at the smartwatch's price and its characteristics.

Price and Availability of boAt Storm Pro

Introductory pricing of Rs 2,999 has been set for the boAt Storm Pro Smartwatch. The original cost of the smartwatch was kept a secret by boAt. Furthermore, it is unclear how long the promotion will be valid for. The smartwatch is available in Active Black, Cool Grey, and Deep Blue, among other colours. Starting on July 12, 2022, at 12 p.m., the watch will be offered on Flipkart.com and boAt-lifestyle.com for an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

Specifications of boAt Storm Pro

The 1.78-inch AMOLED screen on the boAt Storm Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate for a responsive and fluid touch experience. The screen-to-body ratio is 70%, and the display has minimal bezels. Additionally, the watch has an always-on display. The boAt crest app may be used to pair and control the watch.

The boAt Watch Storm Pro has more than 700 active fitness modes, including dance, cricket, ballet, running, boxing, and much more strength and cardiovascular activities. It is also possible to track low- and moderate-intensity activities like cooking, skateboarding, meditating, playing musical instruments, and gardening, among others. The 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and Step-Counter are built-in track activities throughout the day and continuously check fitness levels. Users can also access breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders.