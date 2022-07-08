Starlink Maritime Giving Up to 350 Mbps Speed on Boats Now

Starlink, one of the major satcom (satellite communications) companies globally, is offering satellite broadband connections on boats as well. Starlink Maritime is what the service is called, and the company says that it can offer users high-speed, low-latency internet with up to 350 Mbps speed while at sea.

Starlink said that Starlink Maritime “allows you to connect from the most remote waters across the world, just like you would in the office or at home.”

Starlink Maritime sounds like a good solution for the logistics and shipping companies as well as for cruises which find it hard to get a good internet connection on the ship while in the deep waters.

Starlink Maritime is Pretty Tough in Nature

If you have questions about the durability of the Starlink Maritime hardware and connection on a boat, the company has a serious answer for you.

Starlink said that Starlink Maritime could hold up even the rocket landings apart from extreme cold, heat, sleet, heavy rain and gale-force winds.

The company says that a Starlink connection is easy to install on the boat. Starlink Maritime hardware has a very small footprint and requires very less space to be set up and installed. There’s a very convenient, small and easy-to-install mount offered with the complete hardware package.

Starlink offers customers the ability to remotely monitor and manage the Starlink fleet from a single portal.

One of the most convenient things about the Starlink Maritime service would be the ability for the customer to pause and un-pause service at any time they want. The company is completely looking after the convenience of the customers and offering them flexibility to use its products. It makes sense as well because there could be a few elongated periods every year where the ship or the boat is just at the dock, and at that time, paying for Starlink Maritime service would not be a very wise thing for the customer.