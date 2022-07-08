Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan that Suits a Family of Four

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers a family postpaid plan that can suit a family of four. There are a total of five plans under the ‘JioPostPaid Plus Plans’ portfolio of Reliance Jio. If you have a family of four people and you are tired of paying separate mobile bills for each of them, here’s a postpaid plan from Jio that can solve your problems. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 999 and offers three additional connections meant for family or friends. This is the only plan from the telco which offers these many additional connections to the users. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits offered by Reliance Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan.

Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plan Complete Benefits

The Rs 999 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 200GB of data. Post that, for each extra GB of data that the consumer will use, he/she will have to pay Rs 10 for it. So, using 2GB of extra data would mean Rs 20 more on the bill.

As mentioned above, Jio offers three additional SIM cards with this plan. These SIM cards can be given to the immediate family or people of choice by the primary connection holder. The Rs 999 postpaid plan from Jio ships with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Data rollover offered with this plan is up to 500GB.

The OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions offered to the consumers with this plan are Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCloud. If you are purchasing the connection for the first time, Jio charges Rs 99 as a one-time charge for Jio’s Prime membership. This is the plan from Jio that is perfect for a family of four people. It can effectively be more economical in certain cases. But the main feature of this postpaid plan from Jio is the convenience of family connections.