Vodafone Idea Offering Rs 50 Benefit and 30 Reward Coins to Users

In order to make users download its mobile app for recharges, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering them a little incentive. The telco has displayed on its website that it is offering up to Rs 50 cashback + 30 reward coins if the user downloads and recharges through the Vi app. Today, there are so many third-party mobile applications available for users to make mobile recharges. But Vi wants users to come to its mobile app and do the recharge from there. Note that you can only recharge Vodafone Idea numbers through the Vi app.

Why Does Vi Want Users to Recharge Through the App?

This is because Vodafone Idea has been investing in growing its mobile app into a super app. From the super app, it is implied that the company wants it to act as a super-platform for everything that a consumer wants.

Vi has formed multiple partnerships to deliver users music from inside the app, seek job opportunities, and play games. The company wants users to come to its platform so that it can leverage the traffic on the app and convert it into money by forming partnerships, as mentioned above.

Vodafone Idea doesn’t want to leave anything to chance and wants to earn from every vertical possible. The mobile app is just one of the platforms that the telco can monetise pretty fast and is already doing so.

Even Jio and Airtel are loading their mobile applications with a ton of different products and services. Airtel, in fact, has a full-fledged banking experience for customers inside the Airtel Thanks app.

All of the telcos are eyeing to earn some extra revenues through the existing customer base, which is measured in millions and millions of customers. In the coming days, all the telcos will be further trying to incentivise customers to use their apps for recharges and more.