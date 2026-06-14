Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has two prepaid plans priced at Rs 949 and Rs 1029. These plans both offer 84 days of service validity to the users. Both plans have a specific purpose, and they come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. It is not that one plan is better than the other, it is just that they offer different benefits. Depending on what you need, you can choose a plan of your liking. In terms of service validity, users get the same thing with both the plans. In fact, both plans also offer the same amount of daily data to the users. Let’s take a look at these plans to understand which could be a better pick for you.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio offers two 84-day prepaid plans priced at Rs 949 and Rs 1029.

Both plans come with unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G access.

Users get a total of 168GB of 4G data with either plan during the validity period.

Both plans include a three-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile.

The key difference is that the Rs 1029 plan additionally bundles Amazon Prime Video Lite for 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 949 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The serivce validity of this plan is 84 days. The total amount of data that this plan bundles for users is 168GB. The OTT benefit bundled with the plan is JioHotstar Mobile. This subscription is offered to the users for three months. There is unlimited 5G bundled as well for the users. The 5G data is truly unlimited with this plan. There is one more benefit bundled for the users, which we will talk about below.

Reliance Jio Rs 1029 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 1029 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The total amount of data bundled with the plan is 168GB. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The JioHotstar Mobile three months subscription is offered with this plan too. However, there is one more OTT benefit bundled with this plan. This OTT benefit is Amazon Prime Lite, and that is offered to the users for 84 days. This plan also offers unlimited 5G to the users.

Jio Offers Google AI Pro with Both the Rs 949 and Rs 1029 Plans

Reliance Jio offers Rs 35,100 worth Google AI Pro subscription with this plan as well. This Google AI Pro subscription is offered to the users for 18 months. Users need to keep recharging with a plan worth Rs 349 or more for the entire offer period to continue getting the Google AI Pro subscription. The Rs 949 and Rs 1029 plans come with OTT benefits, and the Rs 1029 plan looks like a slightly better offer since there are two OTT benefits, and the cost is only marginally higher. But if you don’t want the Amazon Prime Lite benefit, then go for the Rs 949 plan and save yourself some money.