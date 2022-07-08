Nothing Phone 1 to Arrive with 33W Fast-Charging Support

The launch of Nothing Phone 1 is not far now. It is just a matter of four days, and we will witness the first smartphone from Nothing with a cool design language and new proprietary skin on top of Android 12. The fast-charging capability of the smartphone has been confirmed now. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Nothing Phone 1 will come with support for 33W fast-charging. There were reports earlier saying that Nothing Phone 1 will arrive with 45W fast-charging support.

This was assumed because of a listing of the device on the TUV certification website. While there’s still a listing of the smartphone with 45W fast-charging support, there’s no confirmation whether Nothing would bundle that charging brick inside the box. A new listing on the TUV platform shared by Sharma suggests that the smartphone will come with 33W fast-charging support.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Which are Confirmed

There are any specifications and details about the smartphone which are already confirmed. First of all, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+. On the Geekbench, the device was found listed with Android 12 and an 8GB RAM variant. There are speculations that the smartphone will be available in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

A video shared by Nothing has confirmed that the smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The camera details of the smartphone are not out yet, but it is definitely something that the users will be looking forward to.

The smartphone is set to launch on July 12. It could be the start of a new era of cool smartphones in India as well as the global market. The whole weight for Nothing would be on delivering a bug-free experience to the users and promising at least three years of Android updates to get an edge over other smartphone brands. What do you think about Nothing Phone 1?