Nothing Phone (1) Might Feature this Qualcomm Chipset and Camera

Nothing Phone (1) is in the works and is expected to launch soon. The company has already revealed the beta of how its launcher would look and it was pretty stock Androidish in nature. Since the device is expected to launch soon, leaks around its specifications are also making rounds online. Carl Pie, the Founder of Nothing has already confirmed that the device will be named Nothing Phone (1) and it will launch in the Summer. Now, let’s take a look at the leaked specifications of the smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) Leaked Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) specifications have been leaked by the tipster Raghvendra Singh Jadon. The device is expected to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is a 5G SoC and one that is mostly meant for mid-rangers or affordable devices.

The device could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP additional sensor. For selfies, the Nothing Phone (1) might come with a 32MP sensor at the front.

The device could pack a 4500mAh battery with support for wireless charging. The wired charging speed hasn’t been revealed by the tipster. Further, there could be up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the Nothing Phone (1).

It is expected to run on NothingOS based on Android 12 out of the box. Note that none of these specifications or details has been confirmed by the company. Everything mentioned here is based on the information that the tipster has provided via his Twitter account. So upon the final launch of the device, many things could be different.

The Nothing Phone (1) is promised to bring a unique look and design to the consumers. It will be worth the wait to see what that looks like.