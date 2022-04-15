Android 12: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Finally Gets One UI 4.1 Update

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the Android 12 based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 5G. It is worth noting that the company rolled out the same for the Galaxy M31, Galaxy M62, and the Galaxy A52 5G as well. Now the Galaxy A32 5G is getting the Android 12 update. Interestingly, Samsung skipped the One UI 4.0 update for each of the devices mentioned here. The South Korean tech giant directly rolled out the more stable One UI 4.1 update for these smartphones. According to a SamMobiles report, the update is being rolled out for users in Thailand. Other regions are also expected to get the update soon.

Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12 Update

The firmware version of this update is A326BXXU4BVC8. This update also brings the March 2022 security patch for the devices. There are bug fixes, device stability, and performance improvements in this update. There were a total of 50 vulnerabilities discovered in Google and Samsung software which this update fixes.

There’s also a Samsung Galaxy A32 4G variant. But the 4G variant hasn’t received the Android 12 update yet, and there’s no word on when it will. Samsung has been very fast with rolling out Android 12 updates for its smartphones across its product portfolio and in different regions of the world.

The One UI 4.1 allows users to change the colour palette of the apps and brings in a completely revamped look. The software update is also said to carry the support for virtual RAM expansion. If you want to check whether you have any updates for your smartphone, then go to the settings and search for the software update. If any update is available, you can download it and install it from there.

Note that the update is being rolled out in batches in Thailand, and thus users will get it at varied times.