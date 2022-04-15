WhatsApp Officially Announces Communities Along with 4 New Group Features

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp keeps bringing in updates and new features that enhance the overall experience of the users. The Meta-owned platform has now introduced its latest community feature that will allow users to bring their WhatsApp Groups under one hat. In addition to this, four new features for groups have also been launched on the platform which includes admin delete, large voice calls, message reactions, and large file sharing. Let’s find out more.

What Will ‘Communities’ Offer?

The community feature has been rumoured for quite a while now and has finally been unveiled. WhatsApp in a blog post stated that with the help of communities, users will now be able to receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Moreover, admins will find new tools for their disposition such as announcement messages which will be sent to everyone and will also have control over which groups are to be included.

WhatsApp further added that Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs. Hence, it is very clear that with the introduction of the community feature, schools, local clubs, non-profit organizations and more will now be able to come together avoiding any sort of communication gap.

The Four New Group Features

Talking about the four new features added to the group, the first one that has been introduced is reactions. Users in the group will now be able to react with an emoji in the group chats without having a need to send a large number of text messages. Currently, users have to send a text message to react to a message.

Another feature that has been launched is Admin Delete. The Admin Delete feature will give the admin the control to delete any message in the group that they find problematic or delinquent from everyone’s chat. The third feature is file-sharing with which WhatsApp is increasing file sharing to support files up to 2GB allowing multiple people to come together on a project.

Lastly, the company has introduced a larger voice calling feature. Initially, the number of people on a voice call used to be 4 which was then increased to 8. Now WhatsApp will allow up to 32 users on a single voice call and has also updated the voice calls interface on the platform. These features will be rolled out in the upcoming weeks even before the communities are ready as informed by the company.