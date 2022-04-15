Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL: The Most Basic Family Postpaid Plans These Telcos Offer

The telecom operators in the country offer both prepaid plans and postpaid plans for their users across the country. While the prepaid plans help keep your budget in check, the postpaid plan comes with added benefits and bundled subscriptions one cannot overlook. Even though postpaid plans can get expensive sometimes, telcos do offer plans that have been priced for budget users. In this article, we are particularly going to talk about the most basic family postpaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL along with the plan details.

Jio’s Cheapest Family Plan

For Rs 599, Jio offers a total of 100GB data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Users get one additional SIM card with this plan. In addition to this, despite being a low-cost plan, Jio offers multiple OTT subscriptions along with this plan. Users can get access to popular platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan also comes with complimentary access to a few Jio applications.

Airtel’s Family Infinity 999 Plan

The cheapest family postpaid plan offered by Airtel is its Family Infinity 999 Plan. This plan from Airtel comes at a cost of Rs 999 and users get 150 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The plan also comes with Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which include Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

Vi’s Base Family Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers a wide variety of postpaid plans and the cheapest is Rs 699 plan which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary. Users can get up to 200GB of rollover data along with 3000 SMS/month. Along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, the only additional benefit that comes along with this plan is the access to Vi Movies and TV as Vi offers OTT subscriptions only with its high-end RedX plans.

BSNL Offers a Cheap Family Postpaid Plan

Lastly the state-owned telecom operator BSNL offers a family postpaid plan for Rs 525. At a price tag of Rs 525, BSNL provides a postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice call – HPLMN and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network along with 100 SMS per day. Users also get 85GB of free data with data rollover of up to 255GB allowed. This plan also offers an additional family SIM with an unlimited voice calling facility but no data or SMS allowance.

It is to be noted that for the activation of the above plan users have to pay a one-time fee of Rs 100 and GST charges are not included in the above-mentioned price. Additionally, users have to pay a security deposit which is Rs 500 for Local + STD, Rs 2000 for Local +STD+ISD and Rs 2000 for Local+ STD+ ISD+ International Roaming as well. Users can check the additional charges applicable post the consumption of free data along with add-on packs on the official website of BSNL.