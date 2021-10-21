Amazon Prime Membership Cost to Increase by Rs 500 Soon

Amazon Prime is one of the most popular subscriptions in India. By paying one fixed amount, users get access to a suite of Amazon products and services. This includes Amazon Prime for ordering through the company’s website or mobile app, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, and more. One of the things that people love about Prime membership is that it is not way too costly. Users can get it for a cost of Rs 999 for a complete year. However, that is going to change soon. The Amazon Prime Membership is set to get Rs 500 price hike soon in India.

Amazon Prime Membership Will Become 50% More Expensive

Amazon has confirmed that Amazon Prime members will become 50% more expensive than its current price. The company has updated the new pricing model on a webpage of the Amazon India website. The company has said that the new pricing will kick in “very soon” but has not given the exact date.

This means a price hike of Rs 500. It will make the new price of the annual Prime subscription - Rs 1,499. Not only this, but even the quarterly and the monthly plans will see a price hike. The monthly plan will go from Rs 129 to Rs 179, and the quarterly plan will go from Rs 329 to Rs 459.

An Amazon spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that since Amazon Prime was launched in India (5 years ago), the company has only increased the value it offered to the users. It is worth noting that Amazon Prime subscription is also offered to customers with some telecom prepaid plans. Even such plans are set to become expensive as Prime’s subscription cost increase. The company has not said that it is directly going to be adding new benefits for Prime subscribers with the increase in the subscription price. If you have thought about getting the Prime subscription ever, now would be the best time.