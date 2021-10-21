Vodafone Idea Mind-Blowing Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is known for providing some really good prepaid plans to users. The telco offers some offers such as Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover, both of which are unique. None of the other companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Reliance Jio, or Bharti Airtel, provide their users with such an offer. On top of this, users also get over-the-top (OTT) benefits with these plans. Today, we are going to look at such prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers multiple prepaid plans with OTT benefits to the users. These plans cost Rs 501, Rs 901, Rs 701, Rs 2595, Rs 601; all of these plans come with a singular major OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Most of these plans also come with the benefit of Vi Movies & TV. For the unaware, Vi Movies & TV is an OTT offering developed by Vodafone Idea itself.

With all of the plans except the Rs 601 plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The 601 plan only comes with 75GB of data and a validity of 56 days. It is a 4G data voucher and thus doesn’t offer any other benefits.

The Rs 501 plan is for users looking for a short-term validity plan as it comes with only 28 days of service. With the Rs 501 plan, users get 3GB of daily data. Both the Rs 701 and Rs 901 plans also offer users 3GB of daily data. The Rs 701 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, while the Rs 901 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. As for the Rs 2595 plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data for 365 days.

Leaving the Rs 601 plan, all of these plans come with the ‘Binge All Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. With the Binge All Night offer, users get unlimited high-speed 4G data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day of the entire validity. The data used during this time of the night doesn’t affect the plan’s fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day.

On the other hand, with the Weekend Data Rollover offer, users get all the leftover FUP data from the weekdays at the weekends. Under this offer, the weekdays are categorised as days from Monday to Friday and the weekends are Saturday-Sunday. If the leftover data is not consumed at the weekend, then it won’t be available during the next week. None of the other operators provides such good prepaid plans to their users.