Bharti Airtel Three Prepaid Plans to Help You Get Your Work Done

Bharti Airtel is the second-largest telecom operator in India when it comes to subscriber market share. The telco is in a very strong position given the arrival of the relief package and the rights issue. There are three prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that you can subscribe to and either of these plans will help you get your work done seamlessly. The three prepaid plans that we are talking about come with 2GB of daily data. Here’s everything you should know.

Bharti Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans With 28, 56, and 84 Days of Validity

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with 2GB of daily data. These plans come for Rs 298, Rs 449, and Rs 698. The Rs 298 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, Rs 449 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, and the Rs 698 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

All of these prepaid plans come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Since all of them offer 2GB daily data; with the Rs 298 plan, users get 56GB of data. In the same way, Rs 449 plan offers 112GB of data while the Rs 698 plan offers 168GB of data.

Bharti Airtel bundles all of these prepaid plans with Airtel Thanks benefits. The Airtel Thanks benefits include things such as a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, a one-month free trial of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and more.

All of these plans offer sufficient data to the users to get most of their work done. Airtel’s competitors including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also have prepaid plans in the same price range. Vodafone Idea (Vi) for example offers 4GB of daily data with its Rs 449 plan in most circles under the double data offer. So for some, prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea would make more sense.