Vivo Y3s Could be a Decent Affordable Smartphone in India

The Vivo Y3s, yet another budget phone has been launched by the company for the Indian market. It is priced under Rs 10,000. The pocket-friendly smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor in a plastic body with a gradient finish at the back. This latest version is already up for sale at both online and offline stores. This version of the Vivo Y3s series comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This phone comes in three colour options - Starry Blue, Mint Green and Pearl White. Vivo has stated that the Y3s smartphone is now on sale on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and partner retail stores. Customers can avail of the no-cost EMI plan on the phone for a period of the next three months.

Vivo Y3s Specifications and Price

The Y3s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The memory configuration is 2GB RAM. The storage capacity is expandable up to 1TB using an external microSD card. This phone comes with a 6.51-inch HD screen of 1,600 x 720 pixels. The LCD display comes with slim bezels all around and a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 Go Edition based on Funtouch OS 11. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can handle up to 19 hours of streaming movies and 8 hours of playing online games. Another interesting feature is that it supports reverse charging that allows the phone to charge other devices.

The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0 port, GPS, and some sensors. The handset supports Face Unlock but does not come with an NFC support or fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y3s includes a dual-camera setup at the back that features a 13MP main sensor and an LED flash. There is a 5MP selfie shooter at the front. The camera features include Beauty mode and timelapse with the obvious video shooting capabilities. This device weighs around 190 grams.