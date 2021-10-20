You Broadband Plans That Are Perfect for Long-Term

You Broadband is the broadband internet subsidiary of Vodafone Idea (Vi) which has been providing services across diverse regions of India. The company has made quite a few changes in terms of its services in 2021. These broadband plans were initially meant for 365 days. But now the company has decided to give the consumers a bonus of 15 days for purchasing a long-term plan. You Broadband is one of the leading internet service providers in Ahmedabad and offers high-speed internet services. There are no installation charges on selected plans. There is a refundable charge for the Wi-Fi router that the company provides. It has multiple broadband plans which are perfect for a family of four.

Now a family with two kids who attend classes from home with parents who have the work from home option available, You Broadband has come up with broadband plans that fulfil all the needs of their internet consumption.

You Broadband Plans That You Should Know About

Let’s talk about the YOU UNLIMITED 50 package. It costs just Rs 8,142 for the long-term. The tax is included in the price mentioned here. The company does not have any additional charge on installation for some broadband plans. It is valid for 380 days and provides up to 50Mbps speed.

Now that the entire family is restricted to the home premises, these broadband plans are very useful. The next plan is the YOU UNLIMITED 75 plan which provides up to 75Mbps of speed. It comes with a validity of 380 days and cost Rs 8,850.

You Broadband also has a plan which provides up to 100Mbps of speed – The YOU UNLIMITED 100 plan. It is also available for 380 days and is priced at Rs 9,912.

Last but not least is the best offering of the company – The YOU UNLIMITED 200 broadband plan. This is the ultimate plan which provides the fastest speed among all the other plans. This offers data not only to the family of four but also for the add on members. It is also adequate for all the content consumption of the OTT platforms. This plan offers up to 200Mbps speed and costs Rs 12,744.