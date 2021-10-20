Hathway Might Have a Better 200 Mbps Broadband Plan Than BSNL

Hathway and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are two recognised broadband internet service providers in India. Both the companies are present in multiple regions of the country and provide fiber internet plans. BSNL is easily a bigger company than Hathway, but there’s a plan from Hathway that might beat the same plan from the state-run telecom operator. The offering that we are talking about is the 200 Mbps plan. Hathway and BSNL both provide users with a 200 Mbps broadband plan. Today, we will compare the same plan from both companies and see which one is better.

BSNL 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its 200 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 999 per month. The state-run telco also offers an over-the-top (OTT) benefit with this plan. Users get 3.3TB of monthly data and a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling benefit. The download and upload speeds offered by this plan are uniform. The OTT benefit provided to the users is of Disney+ Hotstar Premium that costs Rs 1,499 per year. There’s nothing more to this plan.

Hathway 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Hathway has varied offerings for people living in different regions of the country. If you are living in Bengaluru, Hathway has an excellent 200 Mbps internet plan for you. The only thing is, this plan is not available for a single month subscription. Users need to purchase it at least for a minimum of 2 months, for which they will be charged Rs 1,858. This is without taxes, of course.

If you want a modem from the company, charges for the same might be applicable. Hathway provides users with unlimited data. The speed delivered to the users is uniform in both downloading and uploading aspects. Users can purchase this plan for 3, 6, and 12 months as well. However, there are not much savings even when the users go for long-term plans.

The thing is, in one regard, Hathway’s 200 Mbps broadband plan is better than BSNL’s offering, and that is the amount of data offered. Hathway promises unlimited data, while BSNL caps the internet speed after the user has consumed 3.3TB monthly data.

In terms of cost, both the plans are almost the same. A majority of the consumers might feel like 3.3TB of FUP data from BSNL would be enough for them. BSNL also offers a major OTT benefit which, for some reason, Hathway doesn’t. Almost every internet service provider (ISP) offers an OTT benefit to the consumers with its high-end plans, and thus it is disappointing that Hathway doesn’t