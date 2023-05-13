BSNL has a Great Yearly 100 Mbps Broadband Plan

If you want to keep things economical with your broadband connection yet want faster speeds, then BSNL Bharat Fibre is a great choice. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers broadband services in every part of the nation. The state-run telco has been providing fibre services for several years now, and it is quite affordable too. There are plenty of options for users to choose from as per their needs. Today, we will be looking at one of the yearly 100 Mbps plans from BSNL Bharat Fibre which is actually a great deal for most.

BSNL 100 Mbps Plan for One Year

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers its 100 Mbps fiber plan for Rs 9324 if the user wants to go for one year. With this plan, users get 100 Mbps of download as well as upload speed. The FUP (fair-usage-policy) data bundled with this plan is 1500GB or 1.5TB per month. While this sounds lesser than the 3.3TB FUP data that ISPs (internet service providers) in India often give, believe me, it is more than sufficient. In case there's a month where you do exhaust the 1.5TB of data, then too you can continue browsing at a speed of 5 Mbps.

Read More - BSNL Waives Installation Charges for Broadband Until March 31, 2024

There's a free router bundled with the broadband connection. Also, users get a free fixed-line voice calling connection with unlimited calling benefit. It would have been better had this plan also bundled OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but this is decent as well. If you calculate the per-month cost of this plan, then it would come to Rs 777 per month, which is not bad.

Note that the pricing here doesn't include the GST. It will be added to the final bill. Also, BSNL has waived off the installation charge of Rs 500 that this fibre connection would have involved until March 31, 2024. Users can also subscribe to OTT platforms for just Rs 249 per month at cinemaplus.bsnl.in.

The OTT platform is powered by YUPP TV. However, it is worth noting that there's another 100 Mbps plan from BSNL that you can choose from. That plan will cost Rs 10188 for 12 months and will have the same benefits as the Rs 9324 plan. The only difference is that the Rs 10188 plan will come with 3.3TB of data.