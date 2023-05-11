BSNL Waives Installation Charges for Broadband Until March 31, 2024

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, has said that it will waive all the installation charges for broadband connections until March 31, 2024. It is worth noting here that the customers pay different sums for installation charges depending on the kind of broadband connection they are going for. BSNL provides different kinds of internet services. This includes copper connections as well as fibre connections. The state-run telco is present with its broadband internet services across the country, and thus the waiving of installation charges may help the company in adding new subscribers.

Read More - BSNL Says its Fibre Values Plus Broadband Plan is Popular, Check Benefits

BSNL has waived the installation charge of Rs 250 on the copper connections. Along with this, the state-run telecom company has also waived the Rs 500 charge on the installation of Bharat Fibre connections. This move might help the company in adding a boost to the subscriber base. BSNL Bharat Fibre plans start from Rs 329 per month in many states.

With the base Rs 329 plan, users can get up to 20 Mbps of speed with up to 1TB of data. Beyond the data limit, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. There are more affordable plans offered by the state-run telco. BSNL has some special plans for people living in rural areas who want high-speed connections with a decent amount of data at a reasonable price.

BSNL's Fibre Rural Home WiFi plan comes with up to 30 Mbps of speed with 1TB of data. This plan is only available for individuals living in the rural areas of the country. Further, the Rs 329 plan is not available for everyone. Only new customers in select cities of the country can purchase this plan from BSNL.

BSNL is also giving a free single-band ONT Wi-Fi router when the user purchases the plan for at least six months. When purchased for 12 months, users get a dual-band Wi-Fi router.