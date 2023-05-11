Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer SonyLiv Subscription Benefit

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom operators, offers customers with a range of prepaid plans that not only offer mobility services but also come bundled with a variety of benefits. Following our earlier story highlighting the Disney+ Hotstar benefits, let's explore Airtel's prepaid plans that offer exciting SonyLiv OTT benefits.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer 3 Month Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Airtel Rs 719 Unlimited Plan

The Airtel 719 Plan offers users truly unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 1.5 GB data per day. After exhausting the daily data quota, the data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Additionally, users enjoy 100 SMS per day and an impressive validity of 84 days.

Apart from these features, the plan includes other rewards and benefits, such as unlimited 5G data, exclusive access to selected Xstream channels on the Airtel Xstream app for 84 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for three months at no additional cost, and free Hellotunes.

Users also receive a Wynk Music subscription, which includes music, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts. Furthermore, customers recharging through the Airtel Thanks app receive an exclusive app offer of a free 2GB data coupon.

Airtel Rs 699 Unlimited Plan

The Airtel 699 Plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3 GB data per day for 56 days. The post-quota data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. The plan also provides 100 SMS per day. In addition to these benefits, users gain access to unlimited 5G data, Amazon Prime membership for 56 days, 56 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel on the Airtel Xstream app, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for three months, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music subscription. Similar to the previous plan, customers recharging through the Airtel Thanks app receive a free 2GB data coupon.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Data Packs With One Day Validity in May 2023

Airtel Rs 549 Unlimited Plan

The Airtel 549 Plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 2 GB data per day for 56 days. After the daily data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits encompass unlimited 5G data, 56 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for three months, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music subscription. Customers who recharge through the Airtel Thanks app can avail themselves of a free 2GB data coupon.

Airtel Rs 499 Unlimited Plan

The Airtel 499 prepaid plan offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3 GB data per day for 28 days. Once the daily quota is exhausted, the data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. Notably, this plan comes with rewards such as unlimited 5G data, a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription (worth Rs 149), 28 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music subscription.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 499 Platinum Plan Detailed for Mobility and Entertainment Needs

Airtel Rs 399 Unlimited Plan

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with a generous 3 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Once the daily data quota is consumed, the data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day.

Users can also enjoy rewards such as unlimited 5G data, 28 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel on the Airtel Xstream app, complimentary three-month Apollo 24|7 Circle membership. Customers can also set any song as their Hellotune for free and enjoy a subscription to Wynk Music, which offers a wide range of music, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts.

Airtel Rs 359 Unlimited plan

The Airtel Rs 359 prepaid plan offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with a generous 2 GB data per day for a validity period of 1 month. Once the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Additionally, subscribers receive Rs 5 worth of talktime and can enjoy 100 SMS per day.

Customers have access to unlimited 5G data, 28 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel on the Airtel Xstream app, complimentary three-month membership to Apollo 24|7 Circle. Customers can enjoy free Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts through the Wynk Music subscription.

As an exclusive offer, Airtel customers recharging via the Airtel Thanks app also receive a free 2 GB data coupon, further enhancing their data benefits.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Services See Rapid Adoption, Reaches 2 Million Users in AP and Telangana

With all the above plans, customers get to enjoy free access to any 1 of the selected Xstream channels (SonyLIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, KancchaLannka) on Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost.

Airtel Rs 148 Xstream Premium Subscription plan

There is also Airtel Rs 148 Xstream Premium Subscription plan which offers Xstream OTT content bundled with 15 GB High speed data on the existing validity. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50 per MB.