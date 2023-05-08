Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer 3 Month Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom operators, has exciting prepaid plans that come bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. These Airtel prepaid plans offer a wide range of benefits, including unlimited calling, high-speed data, SMS, and access to popular streaming content. Let's delve into the details of Bharti Airtel prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months and the exclusive features they bring to customers.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Data Packs With One Day Validity in May 2023

Airtel Rs 839 Unlimited Plan

With the Airtel Rs 839 Unlimited Plan, subscribers enjoy unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 84 days. After exhausting the daily data limit, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps, which can be used to stay connected for communication.

Additionally, users receive a complimentary 2GB data coupon when recharging through the Airtel Thanks app. This plan also includes Airtel rewards, such as unlimited 5G data for usage in 5G network areas.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Subscribers of the Airtel Rs 839 pack get a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 149. This allows them to enjoy a collection of live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar Specials, and more.

Xstream App and RewardsMini Subscription

The Airtel Rs 839 plan provides 84 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel, including popular platforms like Sony LIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, and KancchaLannka.

Furthermore, users can avail of additional benefits such as Airtel Payments Bank's RewardsMini Subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music free access to music, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 499 Platinum Plan Detailed for Mobility and Entertainment Needs

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

The Airtel Rs 499 Unlimited Plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. Once the daily data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Similar to the Rs 839 plan, it also includes Airtel rewards like unlimited 5G data in 5G network areas.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription and Other Benefits

Subscribers of the Airtel Rs 499 plan receive a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, providing access to a wide range of live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar Specials, and more.

Additionally, Airtel users can enjoy 28 days of free access to one selected Xstream channel through the Airtel Xstream app. The plan also offers RewardsMini Subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership for 3 months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music free access to music, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus to Reach Around 7,000 Towns, 100,000 Villages by March 2024: Report

Conclusion

Bharti Airtel's unlimited prepaid plans, Rs 499 and Rs 839 come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, providing customers with an array of benefits, including unlimited calling, high-speed data, SMS, and access to popular streaming content. These plans cater to the diverse needs of users, ensuring an immersive entertainment experience and rewarding perks. Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 3500 cities and towns for customers to experience ultra-fast speeds and connectivity. Stay connected, entertained, and enjoy seamless connectivity with Airtel's feature-packed prepaid plans.