Bharti Airtel Data Packs With One Day Validity in May 2023

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company, has expanded its range of data pack options in the prepaid segment to cater to the diverse data usage needs of its customers. Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Data Add-on pack specifically designed to provide top-up data for short-term requirements. These Airtel one-day validity data packs offer convenience and affordability to users who do not require large data volumes. Let's check out the newly introduced Airtel Data pack and other short-term options to boost data allowance in the story ahead.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 499 Platinum Plan Detailed for Mobility and Entertainment Needs

Airtel Rs 29 Data Pack

The Airtel Rs 29 Data Pack is the latest addition to the company's offerings. Priced at Rs 29, this pack provides 2GB of high-speed data, valid for one day. Once the data quota is exhausted, users will be charged at a nominal rate of 50p per MB for additional usage. This pack is ideal for individuals who need less amount of data for daily internet activities, such as browsing, messaging, and light video streaming.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Goes Live In 3000 Indian Cities and Towns, Bringing Next-Gen Connectivity to Millions

Airtel Rs 19 Data Pack

For users seeking a more economical option, Airtel offers the Rs 19 Data Pack. This entry-level pack provides 1GB of data, also valid for one day. Similar to the Rs 29 Data Pack, excess data usage beyond the allocated quota will be charged at 50p per MB. The Rs 19 Data Pack is suitable for users with minimal data requirements or for those who need a short-term data boost.

Airtel Rs 58 Data Pack

Customers who anticipate slightly higher data needs can opt for the Airtel Rs 58 Data Pack. Priced at Rs 58, this pack offers 3GB of data with existing plan validity. In addition to the data benefits, users will also receive an exclusive app-only offer of a free 2GB Data Coupon. This additional data coupon, exclusively available through recharging via the Airtel Thanks app, brings the total data allowance to approximately 5GB. The Rs 58 Data Pack caters to users who may have occasional data-intensive activities or streaming needs and offers a cost-effective solution.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus to Reach Around 7,000 Towns, 100,000 Villages by March 2024: Report

These one-day validity data top-up packs from Airtel provide flexibility and convenience to users who require small data top-ups for unexpected usage or short-term requirements.

To avail of these data top-up packs, Airtel customers can simply recharge their prepaid accounts through the Airtel Thanks app or from the website. Bharti Airtel recently announced that Airtel 5G Plus is already available in over 3500 cities and towns.