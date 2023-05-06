e& Selects Oracle to Enhance Cloud Infrastructure and Modernize OSS and BSS



UAE-based telecoms and technology company e& has partnered with Oracle to enhance its cloud infrastructure and modernize its business applications. The collaboration aims to support e&'s expansion plans and drive digital transformation within the organization.

Partnership for Cloud Infrastructure

As part of the agreement signed at the Oracle CloudWorld Tour in Abu Dhabi, e& will scale its cloud footprint by adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region. This move allows e& to leverage the advanced capabilities of OCI, including a wide range of cloud services and applications, to support its growing operations, including new services around Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G.

Modernizing Business Applications

According to the statement, As part of a comprehensive cloud transformation program, e& gains access to a dedicated cloud platform through which it can modernize, manage, and automate critical OSS and BSS applications. This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation within the organization.

Streamlining HR Processes

Additionally, the adoption of Oracle Cloud HCM enables e& to streamline HR processes, enhance the employee experience, and unlock valuable insights into its workforce, ultimately leading to improved decision-making and optimized resource management.

The partnership with Oracle comes at a crucial time for e& as it undergoes significant growth and diversification across various markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. With a legacy spanning 47 years, e& serves approximately 163 million customers across 16 countries.

According to Etisalat by e&, this collaboration with Oracle enables e& to consolidate and simplify its technology infrastructure, ensuring operational agility and scalability. By leveraging Oracle's expertise, e& can drive innovation, improve customer experiences, and achieve long-term business objectives.

Data Control and Compliance

OCI Dedicated Region enables e& to bring Oracle's full range of cloud services to its data centres, ensuring data governance control. This grants e& access to over 100 on-premise cloud services, accelerating AI innovation and supporting existing services. In addition, it allows e& to maintain control over data and applications, addressing UAE's security and regulatory requirements while reducing operational costs.

The implementation of OCI Dedicated Region will be managed by Oracle Advanced Customer Services (ACS), ensuring a seamless integration of the cloud infrastructure within e&'s operations.