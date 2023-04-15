Slt-Mobitel Selects Netcracker Digital BSS to Unify Billing Platform

Slt-Mobitel, the national ICT solutions provider of Sri Lanka, has partnered with Netcracker Technology to implement their Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) and Professional Services. The move aims to consolidate the company's billing systems and upgrade its fixed, mobile, and online charging capabilities.

Unify billing platform with Netcracker Digital BSS

With Netcracker's solution, Slt-Mobitel will be able to unify its various brands and consolidate its IT infrastructure to support its continued growth. The telecom provider will use several components of Netcracker Digital BSS, including Revenue Management and Online Charging System, to create a unified billing platform across all of its brands for real-time charging and billing solutions for customers.

Slt-Mobitel to reuse existing functional components

The BSS upgrade will allow Slt-Mobitel to reuse existing functional components for reduced time to market, deliver a 360-degree view for enhanced customer experience, and provide the foundation for future fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) to offer superior products. Netcracker's Professional Services will support end-to-end implementation and post-production assistance.

According to Netcracker, "Creating a unified platform will streamline Slt-Mobitel's billing and improve the customer experience while setting the stage for future capabilities and an even wider variety of advanced products and services."

Netcracker Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation. Slt-Mobitel is the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider serving Sri Lanka for over 163 years.

The partnership between Slt-Mobitel and Netcracker is expected to lead to the consolidation of billing systems and an overall improvement in customer experience, thereby providing a more efficient and enhanced telecommunication experience to Sri Lankan customers.