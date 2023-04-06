Telenor Norway Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for 5G Monetization

Telenor Norway, a global mobile communications company, has decided to upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management in order to optimize its operational processes, improve business flexibility, and support new 5G use cases and business models.

Netcracker Revenue Management Solution

Netcracker Technology, a leading provider of BSS solutions, in its announcement, said it will be offering Telenor Norway the latest innovations of Netcracker Revenue Management as part of their extended partnership. With this new deployment, the Norwegian operator will be able to monetize its 5G-related solutions for both B2C and B2B customers.

Monetize 5G

The move to upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management will enable Telenor Norway to offer high-value services to its customers and provide industry-specific solutions to its B2B clients.

According to a statement, "Due to Telenor's long-standing partnership with Netcracker and previous success with Netcracker's revenue management solution, the telco is happy to move to the next level in order to gain a number of business benefits that will ultimately impact customers positively."

Enhance Experience for Customers

Netcracker will work with Telenor Norway to support new 5G services and deliver a streamlined revenue management experience for its customers.

The move to upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management will allow Telenor Norway to offer its customers the latest and most innovative 5G services, enhancing their overall experience. Furthermore, the extended partnership between Netcracker Technology and Telenor Norway is an indication of the confidence that the mobile communications company has placed in the BSS solution provider.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe.