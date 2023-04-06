O2 Telefonica Germany 5G Coverage Reaches Over 82% Of Population

German telecommunications provider O2 Telefonica has announced significant network expansion plans to ensure better mobile coverage throughout the country. O2 Telefonica has already met the coverage obligations of the Federal Network Agency and is now continuing its comprehensive network expansion program. This includes building new mobile sites, expanding its 4G/LTE network, and bringing the 5G Network to more regions.

O2 Telefonica 4G, 5G Network coverage

O2 Telefonica now covers more than 82% of the population with 5G in the first quarter of 2023 alone. The telco says it has put around 1,000 5G sites into operation from January to March 2023 alone. In addition, O2 Telefonica's 4G Network covers over 99% of the population with mobile broadband via 4G.

5G on 3.6 GHz Band

In addition, the provider has added 200 mobile sites with fast 5G on the 3.6 GHz frequency, bringing the company's 5G coverage to O2 customers in Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Essen, Munich, and Magdeburg, as well as 50 other cities.

5G on 700 MHz Band

Additionally, O2 Telefonica now offers 5G on the long-range 700 MHz frequency at around 600 additional locations. This ensures better 5G coverage in the area and inside buildings. Furthermore, the company has introduced mobile network sites with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology, where 5G and 4G share the available spectrum according to customer demand.

Target of achieving 90% Population Coverage

O2 Telefonica aims to cover 90% of the country's population with 5G by the end of 2023 and the whole of Germany by 2025 at the latest. To achieve this, the company is expanding its network, including adding 4G to 169 completely new mobile sites between January and March, further densifying the O2 network. In addition, O2 network engineers have also carried out more than 900 4G capacity expansions at existing LTE sites, allowing even more customers to use digital applications in parallel.

Coverage Requirements Nationwide

According to the statement, the company has already expanded its network considerably, with around 20,000 locations processed or built over the past three years to meet coverage requirements. In addition, in the first quarter of 2023, O2 Telefonica implemented around 1,200 4G Expansion measures along with its 5G expansion programme.

More than 99% of households are now covered with at least 100 Mbps, and in many federal states, the company has exceeded the corresponding requirement. O2 Telefonica is also working to supply other transport routes, such as state and national roads, waterways, and ports, in order to fulfil further coverage requirements by the end of 2024.

Coverage in White Spots

According to O2 Telefonica, the last white spots - areas defined as having no coverage - have already been significantly reduced. The company provides around 90% of the areas defined as "white spots" by the Federal Network Agency with 100 Mbps speeds. O2 Telefonica is working on closing the last remaining white spots as soon as possible through its own expansion and cooperation with competitors.