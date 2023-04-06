Bharti Airtel 499 Platinum Plan Detailed for Mobility and Entertainment Needs

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, offers its customers a wide range of mobile plan choices in the postpaid segment. Through Airtel Infinity and Airtel Black Plans, Bharti Airtel offers a range of benefits bundled with perks for different customer choices and needs. If a customer is looking for a Postpaid Connection, then it is obvious to understand the user's lifestyle preference and the expectations from a mobile connection.

So, if you are looking for worry-free usage, a good Network, High-Speed connectivity, and OTT benefits, then Airtel Rs 499 Platinum Plan can be your choice. In the story ahead, let's look at the complete benefits of the Airtel 499 Postpaid Plan.

Airtel Rs 499 Platinum Plan

Airtel Rs 499 Platinum Postpaid Plan provides customers with Unlimited Voice calls, including Local, STD and National Roaming, 75GB of high-speed data with a rollover of up to 200GB, and 100 SMS per day (Local, STD, and Roaming) monthly. After 100 SMS per day, every Local and STD sms would be charged at 10p per SMS. Post the bundled data usage, you can continue data usage at 2p/MB.

Other Perks

The Best Seller Infinity Postpaid Plan from Airtel also offers other perks taking care of your mobility needs, including handset safety and travel scenarios. For example, Airtel 499 Platinum Plan provides a One Year of Handset Protection subscription, which covers your phone under accidental damage. This service can be availed from Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel Rewards with 499 Plan

The plan comes bundled with Airtel Rewards, such as Blue Ribbon Tag Unlimited - Track and Expedite the return of your undelivered Baggage, Apollo 24 by 7 one-year Membership, and Contactless Delivery of FASTag.

Airtel VIP Service

Airtel customers can also enjoy VIP Service, including priority service at all Airtel Stores and Customer Care centres. In addition, Airtel has special experience zones at its stores across India for you to experience the Power of 5G on various devices. So, feel free to walk into any Airtel Store to experience the same.

Over 1000 stores are equipped with specially trained executives who not only demonstrate use cases but also provide comprehensive information on 5G and Airtel's offerings.

Airtel 499 Platinum OTT Benefits

Airtel 499 Postpaid Plan comes with Amazon Prime for 6 Months, Dinsey+ Hotstar Mobile 1 Year subscription, Airtel Xstream Mobile Pack, Wynk Premium and Hello Tunes benefits.

Family Connections

The plan comes only with a regular connection, and if you are looking for an add-on connection, you can add an extra connection at Rs 299. However, there is an excellent Rs 599 plan (link above) with much higher benefits that provides two connections. Airtel recently introduced this 599 Postpaid Infinity Family Plan. However, The Rs 299 Family Add-on connection comes with Unlimited Calls, 30GB of data and 100 SMS per day benefits.

Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Airtel offers Unlimited 5G Data to all its postpaid customers to experience the Power of 5G. So, Airtel 499 Plan comes bundled with Unlimited 5G Data for you to have a complete mobility experience bundled with some great perks and content offerings. As of this writing, Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 500 plus cities, enabling you to experience 20-30x speeds on the go, just like a WiFi kind of experience.