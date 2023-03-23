Airtel Launches New Rs 599 Family Postpaid Plan, and Here’s Why It’s Better Than Jio’s

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, has launched Rs 599 platinum postpaid plan, the company's new Postpaid Family Plan with one add-on connection offering in the market. Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Postpaid Platinum plan offers two connections in total, taking the effective pricing per connection to Rs 299 per month. The plan outshines Jio's Rs 599 plan offerings in many ways. Let's now have a look at the benefits of Airtel's Rs 599 Postpaid Family Plan offerings.

Airtel Rs 599 Postpaid Platinum Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Postpaid Platinum plan offers customers with 1 primary connection and 1 Add-on connection at no extra charges. This means customers get a total of 2 connections in total at the Rs 599 monthly rental. Coming to the data benefits, Airtel Rs 599 Postpaid Plan offers customers 75 GB along with 30 GB Extra Data for the Add-on connection, taking the total Data offered on the plan to 105 GB. The 105 GB of Data is in the Family Pool, and both numbers can use the total data benefits. In addition, the plan comes with a 200 GB Data rollover, which means unused data gets carried forward to the following month. Beyond consumption of allocated data quota, customers can enjoy value based charging at 2p per MB.

Voice and SMS Benefits

Airtel Rs 599 Platinum plan offers Unlimited Voice benefits, including Local, STD and National Roaming, and 100 SMS per day (Local, STD and National Roaming) on both connections.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

All Airtel Postpaid customers can now enjoy Unlimited 5G Data with a compatible 5G handset and in 5G Network areas to experience the Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus services are available in over 260 cities in India, including the most recent 5G launch in Kolkata. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G compatible handsets and offers 20-30x speeds faster than the current speeds.

VIP Service and Handset Protection

Airtel Rs 599 Platinum plan offers handset protection benefit for 12 months and VIP service from Airtel along with the plan at no extra cost. This means your handset is covered from accidental damage. Please be noted that you can claim the offer from Airtel Thanks App.

OTT and inHouse App Benefits

Airtel Rs 599 Platinum plan comes bundled with Amazon Prime Membership for 6 months and Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year at no extra cost. Airtel customers on Rs 599 Platinum plan can also enjoy Xstream Mobile Pack and Wynk Premium benefits bundled with the plan.

Airtel World Pass for International Roaming

Airtel Customers can exclusively enjoy the privilege of roaming globally with just one plan in about 184 countries, enabling seamless global travel and International Roaming experience from a telco. Airtel is the only telco in India offering such a seamless experience on International Roaming packs in 184 countries with just one IR pack.

Airtel Rewards Benefits

Airtel Rs 599 Platinum Plan offers Apollo 24 by 7 Circle Membership benefits, FASTag discount of Rs 100 and Blue Ribbon Bag Service. If you love to fly, Blue Ribbon Bag is a service can avail for your baggage needs. Airtel is the only telco offering these premium benefits as rewards at no extra charges.

Airtel Payments Bank

As an Airtel customer, you can also enjoy Airtel Payments Bank discounts when making payments or transactions via Airtel Payments Bank.

Conclusion

The Reliance Jio's 599 Plus offering fades away from the benefits bundled with Airtel Rs 599 Platinum plan along with the two connections bundled with the plan. Apart from vanilla offerings, Jio's Rs 599 plan does not come bundled with any perks and is not even in the competition, considering the practicality of Unlimited usage for any premium customer. Moreover, Airtel offers 2 connections with the Rs 599 Platinum plan, which aptly serves the digital and mobility needs of couples without worrying about monthly recharges or benefits with a lot of perks. So, if you are a small family with two or a couple, the Airtel 599 Platinum plan takes care of your connectivity needs.