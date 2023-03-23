Jio Hikes Its Entry Level Postpaid Plan to Rs 299 From Rs 199

Last week, Reliance Jio announced four new postpaid plans dubbed Jio Plus, starting at Rs 299 for postpaid customers. However, Jio did not provide any details about its existing plans at that time. Moreover, Jio never talks about Tariff Hikes and always shies away from commenting on the same but does the tariff hike in one way or other. Jio's new postpaid plans went live, and it is that Jio hiked the entry-level postpaid tariff now. Let's have a look at what has changed in this story.

New Jio Rs 299 Postpaid Plan

Jio's entry-level postpaid plan now starts at Rs 299, according to the website. Jio's new Rs 299 postpaid plan offers customers with 30 GB of high-speed Data, Unlimited Voice Benefits, including Local, STD and Roaming and 100 SMS per day. Eligible Jio subscribers can avail the Jio Welcome Offer with Unlimited 5G data. The plan comes bundled with in-house App offerings such as Rs JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Please be noted that a security deposit of Rs 375 applies for the plan and may be waived off if you fall in the select Jio criteria.

Earlier customers used to have Rs 199 as an entry-level postpaid plan, and now the postpaid plans start at Rs 299. Please be noted that there is a processing fee of Rs 99 per SIM during the activation. Customers will have the option to opt for Jio Prime membership upon subscription to any available Postpaid plan on payment of Rs. 99.

Old Jio Rs 199 Postpaid Plan

Jio's old Rs 199 postpaid plan offered 25 GB of high-speed data, Unlimited Voice Benefits, including Local, STD and Roaming and 100 SMS per day. Jio charges Rs 99 for JioPrime Membership. The plan used to come bundled with in-house App offerings such as Rs JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Conclusion

Jio's old Rs 199 Plan used to offer 25 GB data, and the new Rs 299 Postpaid Plan offers 30 GB data. While all the other benefits remained the same, Jio has hiked Rs 100 for 5 GB extra data, which is a massive hike in the entry-level postpaid plan. Jio's Rs 199 plan is not available for customers now as the entry-level postpaid plan starts at Rs 299. One thing is obvious, even Jio cannot sustain the attractive tariffs for so long at the prices it promotes, and eventually, a hike happens silently.