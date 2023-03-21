Jio Launches 5G in 41 More Cities, Expands to 406 Cities

Reliance Jio launched 5G in 41 more cities on Tuesday. With the latest launch, the telco's 5G networks have reached 406 cities. These 41 cities are present across 16 states/union territories (UTs). Jio seems to be on track with its target launch timeline. The telco aims to cover the entire India with its 5G by the end of this year. For now, it is not charging anything additional for 5G from its 4G customers. Reliance Jio 4G users recharging with the Rs 239 plan or more can use 5G at no additional cost if they have been invited by the telco via the Welcome Offer. Let's take a look at the names of the cities which have been included in the latest launch.

Reliance Jio Launches 5G in These 41 Cities

These are the cities where Jio has launched 5G today - Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir), Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka), Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura).

Reliance Jio has become the first telecom operator in India to cross the figure of 400 cities with 5G. The telco has been targeting both small towns as well as big cities for the spread of its 5G. Reliance Jio's 5G is not supported by every 5G smartphone. Thus, when you purchase a new 5G phone, and you are a Jio customer, then you will have to check whether the device supports Jio's 5G or not.

In a release, Reliance Jio said, "Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally."