Lumen Launches 400G Services Across Europe

Lumen Technologies, a global technology company that provides a wide range of communications and technology services, has announced the deployment of a 400G wavelength network across Europe. Lumen continues investing in its network and has built a 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network to offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they demand.

Lumen 400G Wavelength Network

Lumen has deployed its intercity 400G wavelength network in Europe across 50 markets that gives customers diver routing options in building a resilient core digital network. Lumen has currently enabled over 50% of its intercity network coverage across Europe to accommodate 400G wavelength services, alongside 70 data centers and two transatlantic routes running on the Grace Hopper and Dunant subsea cable systems.

According to the statement, Lumen will continue to expand its intercity network throughout 2023 and beyond, increasing its coverage and further expanding into the metro edge. The decision to expand its wavelength network to new areas will be based on customer demand.

Lumen Wavelength Services

Lumen is investing to help build scalable networks in data centres and the public cloud. Wavelengths are private, dedicated connections providing a highly secure network solution to run critical applications.

Lumen Network

With approximately 400,000 (643,000 kilometres) of global route miles of fibre, the Lumen network is one of the most extensive and interconnected networks worldwide. For example, in the EMEA region alone, the Lumen network spans approximately 42,000 (67,000 kilometres) route miles of fibre and seamlessly connects more than 2,500 on-net buildings and 540 public and private third-party data centers.

In January 2023, Lunmen announced the expansion of its US intercity dark fibre network and confirmed the build-out of its 400 Gbps wavelength network across 70 markets.