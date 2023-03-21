Vodafone Idea Brings Self KYC for Customers to Get New SIM

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a self-KYC (know your customer) process for users to get new SIM. Up until now, users had to get a new SIM by completing the KYC at their nearest retail store. But that wouldn't be a mandatory thing anymore. Based on the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) guidelines, Vi has enabled customers to get a new connection anytime from anywhere with the added advantage of SIM delivery at the doorstep.

Note that the service has not been launched for the entire nation yet. Vi has just introduced the service in Kolkata and Karnataka for now. The service will be gradually rolled out for customers at the PAN-India level for both the prepaid and the postpaid customers. SIM delivery at the doorstep is a convenient experience, and with the bundling of self-KYC, customers wouldn't need to leave the comfort of their homes to get a new connection at any stage.

Getting the KYC done is a mandatory step for both the customer as well as the telco to ensure that authentic purchases are made. Self-KYC would allow users to sit at their homes and get it done for purchasing a new connection. Here's how it will work with Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Self KYC

To get a new connection and do self-KYC, you have to visit the official website of Vi and select a desired plan. Post that, select a number of your choice and place the order. You will be asked to follow a few simple steps to complete the self-KYC, which includes Aadhaar authentication on the UIDAI site. The user would then have to capture live photos and live videos of a minimum of 10 seconds. Once the order is placed, and digital verification is complete, the customer will receive a SIM card at the doorstep, post successful OTP authentication.