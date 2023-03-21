The Airtel 5G Plus: New Brand Campaign Goes Live

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, goes aggressive with its new brand campaign on Airtel 5G Plus. Bharti Airtel launched 5G in India at the IMC 2022 held in October. Since the start, Bharti Airtel has been emphasizing the advantages of its 5G Network, and now the new brand campaign focuses on those pillars, trying to take the brand's message straight to the Customers.

Airtel 5G Plus Campaign Aspects

The Airtel 5G Plus Campaign focuses on the three aspects that make Airtel 5G Plus unique, which include up to 30x speeds on Airtel 5G Plus than current 4G Speeds, widely accepted technology over the world and a Network that is kinder to the environment. Airtel was recently conferred with the Overall Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Excellence Award at the inaugural edition of the Dun and Bradstreet ESG Leadership Summit 2023, held in Mumbai.

According to the statement, "Customer obsession drives Airtel, and the telco has taken the lead to simplify the new technology and get the customers to experience the real difference of 5G. Airtel 5G Plus, while delivering incredible speeds and the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. Additionally, all Airtel customers will be able to enjoy the advantage of 5G services using their existing SIMs at no additional cost. Airtel invites more and more customers to experience the power of limitless possibilities on Airtel 5G Plus.

The Airtel 5G Plus Campaign

The TVC campaign has been conceptualized by DDB Mudra and produced by Equinox Films. The Airtel 5G Plus TVC has been dubbed in 12 languages and will be localized for audiences all across the country as it is rolled out in full strength. Over the next few weeks, the 360-degree, high-decibel campaign will be extensively seen across diverse mediums like Television, digital and OOH.

So far, 10 million unique users have embraced Airtel 5G Plus Services across India and 1 million in Mumbai. Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 260 cities across India. As a TelecomTalk Reader, You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.