Airtel Wins Dun & Bradstreet Award for ESG Excellence



Bharti Airtel announced that it has been conferred with the Overall ESG Excellence Award at the inaugural edition of the Dun & Bradstreet ESG Leadership Summit 2023, held in Mumbai today. Bharti Airtel has taken comprehensive measures towards Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and has established ambitious targets related to ESG.

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

According to the statement by the company, over the past five years, the company has actively reported its sustainability performance and adopted Integrated Reporting in compliance with the IIRC Framework. This award is a testament to Airtel's unwavering dedication to improving the environment and society.

Commenting on the Achievement, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel, said, "ESG is deeply ingrained in our DNA, and we are passionate about finding sustainable solutions to growth with the aim of building a greener, safer tomorrow. As a company, we are committed to lowering our carbon footprint through a comprehensive climate change combat plan. We are delighted to be recognised for all our efforts and would like to thank Dun & Bradstreet for the award."

Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel has followed an environmentally friendly strategy for its Network as well. For example, Airtel 5G Plus network is kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

Airtel has implemented a robust strategy for climate-positive initiatives and has established a committee appointed by the Board and a dedicated management council to drive its ESG focus.

As the first Indian telecommunications company to pledge its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Airtel has taken a significant step towards sustainability.

Additionally, Airtel is the first Indian telecommunications company to become a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a leading corporate sustainability program worldwide. By doing so, Airtel has aligned its ESG initiatives with UNGC's ten principles, spanning Environment, Human Rights, Anti-Corruption, and Labour.

Other Awards Airtel has Won

In 2022, Airtel was conferred the ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance and the Best Governed Company by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in the Listed Segment - Large Category. In addition, Airtel has also been awarded the Golden Peacock GLOBAL Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2022, by the Institute of Directors.