Open Fiber Reaches 15.5 Million Homes

Open Fiber, the Italian wholesale FTTH fiber optic operator, said it achieved coverage of 15.5 million homes, including 13 million Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and 2.5 million Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections with the ultra-broadband network as of December 31, making it the leading FTTH fibre-optic network operator and one of the first in Europe.

Company Revenues

Open Fiber reported revenues of EUR 470 million in 2022, up 24% year-on-year, and EBITDA recorded a growth of 18%, from approximately EUR 152 million in 2021 to nearly EUR 179 million in 2022. Open Fiber is the leading company in terms of resources invested in the country, with investments of EUR 6.2 billion out of a total plan of over EUR 15 billion.

Network Rollout

Open Fiber says it accelerated network rollout in 2022, especially in White Areas, with 20,000 kilometres of the network built and over 50% of the work completed during 2022 to reach 57,000 km from a planned 88,000 km. According to the latest DESI report, Italy's FTTH coverage increased from 34% to 44%, almost close to the EU average (50%).

Network Coverage

Open Fiber service is now available in 238 cities and towns, including Black Areas and around 4,700 municipalities, of which around 3,300 are FTTH. The number of active subscribers was over 2.3 million on the OF (third party providers) network.

Open Fiber tests 50G-PON

Open Fiber in January announced that it has successfully tested 50G-PON technology in a controlled environment. Open Fiber is among the first companies in Italy to experience the technology using which it is possible to reach a Network access speed of up to 50 Gbps.