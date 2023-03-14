Cellular, Fiber and Satellite Connectivity: What Takes a Larger Share From Customer

To realize the benefits of a digital ecosystem and connected consumers, Communication Service Providers (CSP) across the globe are striving to deliver connectivity via different modes. If we look at the developments happening in the global scenario, 4G/5G Deployments are making progress, while Governments are proposing full fiber deployments and minimum broadband speeds, with service providers having ambitious fiber rollout targets and Satellite providers collaborating with technology partners and testing NTN Connectivity to remotest areas.

However, if you observe, through cellular, fiber and satellite connectivity, CSPs aim is the same globally: Connect the consumer with highly reliable internet and speeds. However, a business thrives on a healthy and premium consumer base, and these three connectivity modes have their use cases. Let's now have an overview of the same.

1. Cellular Connectivity

4G/5G Networks, the mandatory wireless connectivity for mobility, is essential for consumers and Businesses while on the go. Undeniably, wireless connectivity would serve the basic connectivity on smartphones and devices with Gigabit speeds of the Networks. Although the telcos globally are finding it hard to monetize 5G and get a return on investments, the deployments are progressing with targets of 99% 4G/5G Network coverage for the population. As wireless networks are essential and have become widespread, a significant share of connectivity for mobility goes to cellular networks.

2. Fiber Connectivity (FTTH)

At the same time, Fiber/FTTH rollouts are rapidly progressing to connect every home with Gigabit connectivity. Wireless networks have certain limitations to relying on them all the time. With Work From Home culture and smart homes with multiple devices requiring connectivity concurrently, broadband is essential for homes for reliable connectivity without any signal or performance issues. Also, the Home or Work location is where most consumers spend their time; thus, fiber connectivity would take its share of connectivity. For example, Bharti Airtel has been offering bundling of broadband and postpaid connections through its Black Offering for similar reasons.

3. Satellite Connectivity

If we observe the Global scenario, two use-cases are being claimed as usage: Emergency SOS Services by device Manufacturers and High-Speed Connectivity everywhere and anywhere across deserts, oceans and forests. However, these excellent use cases may have less target audience, which defines the viability of a business. When customers already have Fiber at fixed locations and wireless for mobility, the pricing for the target audience and the service quality define Satellite connectivity growth and usage.

Conclusion

Three connectivity modes serve different purposes, and it is for sure every mode of connectivity has its audience. However, as the networks, technology and use cases evolve, consumers pick the ones that best suit their everyday needs and interests.