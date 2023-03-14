Telecom Egypt to Transform Network With IBM Automation

Telecom Egypt, the first integrated telecom operator in the country and one of the region's largest subsea cables operators, said the telco is working with IBM to adopt Automation Technologies to implement a comprehensive solution that will cover all its implementing Operations Support Systems (OSS) on fixed, mobile and core networks.

Telecom Egypt will use IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps deployed on RedHat OpenShift and implement IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. This solution will be designed for Telecom Egypt (TE) to give an overview of its entire IT set-up, help innovate, reduce operational costs and minimize the time required to troubleshoot and resolve network incidents, according to the statement.

Part of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM RPA will enable Telecom Egypt to track Network operating capacity and service quality across Egypt and help reduce operational and reporting time.

Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, said: "We are always keen on investing in developing and modernizing our networks to ensure that our customers receive the best communication and information technology services. We are happy to work with IBM as our technology partner to improve our networks' operational efficiency, leverage automation capabilities and reduce the time required to monitor and repair incidents, thus improving the quality of services provided to our customers."

Marwa Abbas, General Manager at IBM Egypt, said: "The telecommunications industry is witnessing major transformation, and they are relying on new intelligent automation and cloud solutions to help enable accurate, fast and flexible business operations, as well as improved services to end customers. We are happy to extend our work with TE by providing our automation solutions, which will help TE to efficiently manage their networks and drive further digital advancement."

By implementing IBM's intelligent automation software, Telecom Egypt will gain insight into its performance data and dependencies across all environments. This advanced solution will enable TE to effectively detect, analyze, and address complex IT issues in dynamic and intricate settings.