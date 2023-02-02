Telecom Egypt Secures Additional Spectrum in 1800 MHz Band

Telecom Egypt, Egypt's first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region has announced that the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has accepted its financial and technical offer to obtain an additional 5 MHz of spectrum in the 1800MHz band. Telecom Egypt will use the spectrum band in FDD configuration to support heavier traffic and a growing subscriber base.

Spectrum Valid for 10 Years

In a release, the telco said the ten-year spectrum which got allocated was priced competitively at USD 125 Million compared with the spectrum awarded in late 2020. The telco sees the addition of a 5 MHz spectrum as a strategic move that will help it support growing traffic from a growing customer base while effectively improving service speed and quality delivered to customers.

Furthermore, Telecom Egypt said the additional spectrum would provide future business and technological advantages with fast data rates, low latency and good coverage.

Adel Hamed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted that Telecom Egypt's request for more spectrum has been accepted. Together with our current spectrum packages, this additional package will enable us to continue providing competitive, highly-efficient connectivity while accommodating for the rapid expansion of our mobile customer base. We intend to leverage our licenses to deliver value that meets the aspirations of both businesses and consumers, while also providing cost efficiencies for the company and maximizing shareholder value."

We Customers to Benefit Immediately

Telecom Egypt said that 'We Customers' would benefit from the enhancement immediately, as the company is ready to operate with the additional spectrum. Furthermore, investing in the allocated spectrum and incorporating advanced technology solutions is a significant step in Telecom Egypt's transformation from a complete telecommunications provider to becoming the country's premier provider of information and communication technology (ICT).