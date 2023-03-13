DoT to Track State’s Performance Using DCRI: Report

To realize the vision of Digital India and track the various initiatives of the telecom sector, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to set up the Digital Communication Readiness Index (DCRI), which will help map and track the performance of states on digital initiatives while also encouraging them to learn from other states.

Digital Communication Readiness Index (DCRI)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the Cabinet secretariat and Niti Aayog have directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to establish an index. The index will assist in monitoring various initiatives and policies related to the telecom sector, such as Right of Way (RoW), policies for shared duct infrastructure, 5G rollout, and telecom skilling. In addition, the government will be able to track the impact of initiatives such as the use of information and communication technology (ICT) by a state and the status of the BharatNet project through the index.

The DoT will be the nodal department to set up the index, which is likely to be implemented within this year. "Only those indicators which are relevant to the telecom sector have been incorporated in the index," a DoT official was quoted as per an ET Telecom Report.

"It will provide an impetus to states to better their digital infrastructure. The Centre can also track uptake of initiatives like BharatNet and take necessary action," said the official to ET.

According to the official, it is necessary to set up this index since many issues, such as RoW, digital infrastructure etc., are within the jurisdiction of state governments. Therefore, the participation of all states is critical in promoting digital infrastructure. Furthermore, once the index is established, all states can access status updates on digital initiatives under a single platform and learn from each other in formulating or improving various policies.

The policy's vision was to fulfil the information and communication requirements of citizens and enterprises by creating a digital communications infrastructure and services that are ubiquitous, resilient, secure, accessible, and affordable.

This will, in turn, facilitate India's transition to a digitally empowered economy and society. All of the objectives can be achieved through cooperation and mutual support among various states.

The report also quoted, "Another DoT official who said India's digital profile and footprint is one of the fastest growing in the world, and the country's digital economy has the potential to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025. The establishment of DCRI will provide all the data under one roof and track the various initiatives."