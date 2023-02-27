Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon Satellite to More Smartphones

Snapdragon Satellite is the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for smartphones. The solution is supported by the low-Earth orbiting (LEO) and fully operational Iridium satellite constellation.

  • Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi are working with Qualcomm to develop smartphones with satellite communication abilities.
  • Snapdragon Satellite will be available across all upcoming 5G Modem-RF systems and Snapdragon Mobile Platform tiers (from 8 to 4 tier).
  • Snapdragon Satellite enables OEMs to offer truly global coverage.

Qualcomm, today at MWC 2023, announced its collaboration with Honor, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi to develop smartphones with satellite communication capabilities using Snapdragon Satellite. Qualcomm says Snapdragon Satellite offers global coverage in view of Open Sky from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergencies, SMS texting, and other messaging applications.

Snapdragon Satellite

Qualcomm, in January, announced Snapdragon Satellite, the world's first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. Powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems and Iridium satellite constellation with weather-resistant L-band spectrum for uplink and link, Snapdragon Satellite's Emergency messaging will be available on next-generation Premium Android smartphones in the second half of 2023.

Francesco Grilli, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said: "Our long-standing relationships with Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi are rooted in innovations and delivering exceptional connectivity experiences to consumers. By incorporating Snapdragon Satellite into next-generation devices, our partners will be able to offer satellite messaging capabilities thanks to a mature and commercially available global LEO constellation, which can allow subscribers around the world to communicate outdoors with emergency service providers, as well as family and friends."

Qualcomm says, "As the ecosystem matures, Snapdragon Satellite will be accessible through all forthcoming 5G Modem-RF systems and Snapdragon Mobile Platform tiers ranging from tier 8 to tier 4. Snapdragon Satellite is planned to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations become available."

