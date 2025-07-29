Ericsson and 12 Global CSPs Finalise Aduna Joint Venture to Accelerate Network API Ecosystem



Ericsson today announced the completion of equity investments by twelve global communication service providers (CSPs) into its subsidiary, Aduna, formally establishing the company as a 50:50 joint venture. The venture aims to drive the global adoption of aggregated network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and has been operational since the original deal was signed on September 11, 2024.

Twelve CSPs Join Forces with Ericsson

The newly formalised joint venture includes ownership by Ericsson and twelve major CSPs: AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Ericsson retains a 50 percent equity stake, with the remaining 50 percent held collectively by the CSPs.

Global API Commercialisation at the Core

Aduna was created to commercialise standardised network APIs globally, providing a unified platform that enables developers to access telecom network capabilities across multiple operators. The company leverages Ericsson's global network platform as its technological foundation, enabling scalability and interoperability across markets.

"The closing of the transaction is another important step for Aduna," said Aduna CEO Anthony Bartolo. "In just ten months we have built an impressive ecosystem comprising the biggest names in telecoms and the wider ICT industry. The closing provides renewed motivation for Aduna to accelerate the adoption of network APIs by developers on a global scale. This includes encouraging more telecom operators to join the new company, further driving the industry and developer experience."

In addition to funding and commercial agreements, the CSP shareholders bring diverse industry expertise, extensive telecom operator relationships, and deep knowledge of developer ecosystems. The joint venture aims to further expand its reach by inviting additional telecom operators to participate.

Technology Partnerships

"In addition to the founding venture partners, the rapidly-expanding Aduna ecosystem includes a diverse range of technology and collaboration partnerships. These span additional CSPs worldwide, as well as major developer platform companies, global system integration (GSI) companies, communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) companies, and independent software vendor (ISV) companies," Ericsson said on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Aduna's ecosystem continues to grow, now encompassing a range of technology and collaboration partners beyond its founding members. These include additional CSPs such as e&, Bouygues Telecom, Free, CelcomDigi, SoftBank, and NTT DOCOMO, as well as major technology players and platform providers like Google Cloud, Microsoft, Vonage, Sinch, and Infobip. Other contributors include Enstream, Bridge Alliance, Syniverse, JT Global, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.