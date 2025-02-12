KDDI Joins Aduna as an Equity Partner in API Venture

Japanese telecom operator KDDI joins Aduna to drive global adoption of network APIs, enhancing innovation and connectivity.

Highlights

  • KDDI has joined Aduna, a joint venture of top telecom operators and Ericsson, as an equity partner.
  • Aduna was launched in September 2024 to facilitate global access to network APIs.
  • KDDI will contribute technical expertise and marketing resources to expand Aduna’s impact.

Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI has joined Aduna, a joint venture between leading global telecom operators and Ericsson, as an equity partner. In an announcement on Wednesday, Aduna said, "KDDI will further strengthen Aduna's vision of accelerating the adoption and innovation of common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) by developers on a global scale."

KDDI Joins Aduna

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to simplify global access to network APIs. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Aduna's partners include America Movil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone and Ericsson.

KDDI will collaborate by sharing expertise and resources, including technical skills and marketing, to enhance Aduna's scope and impact, bolstering the venture's goal to create open, non-discriminatory access to advanced network capabilities, according to the official release said.

KDDI’s Role in Aduna

CTO of KDDI, said: "By joining Aduna, we're enabling broader access to advanced network capabilities through APIs, empowering developer platforms to drive innovation on a global scale. Each new network integrated into this unified platform helps create an ecosystem where advanced applications can flourish, bringing seamless connectivity and enhanced services to more businesses and consumers than ever before."

CEO of Aduna, added: "The addition of KDDI underscores Aduna's commitment to reshaping the telecom industry through the power of network APIs. By partnering with KDDI, a global leader with a strong legacy of innovation, we are setting the stage for a new era of possibilities for developers, businesses, and consumers. With the new and more advanced applications that can be built with network APIs, Aduna will unlock new revenue opportunities, transform business operations, and enhance customer experiences with innovative solutions that are truly differentiating."

"The inclusion of KDDI highlights Aduna's industry-wide appeal and the joint potential of maximizing revenue opportunities while improving the developer experience," Ericsson said.

