OnePlus Rolling OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has now started to rollout the OxygenOS 15 update for OnePlus 10 Pro. At the same time, OnePlus 11R is also getting a new OxygenOS update. Both of these are premium devices, and are now getting the Android 15 update from OnePlus. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is getting version 15.0.0.401 in North America while the OnePlus 11R is getting version 15.0.0.601 in India. Note that OnePlus 11R has already received OxygenOS 15 update in the past, this is just an additional update to bring fixes and some new features.









OnePlus 11R is a powerful phone backed by the Qualcomm Snadragon 8 Gen 1 while the OnePlus 10 Pro is also powered by the similar chipset. Both devices are capable of decent photography, where the OnePlus 10 Pro actually has a Hasselblad tuned camera system.

Both the devices are now getting the best of Android 15 such from OnePlus. After the update, the OnePlus 10 Pro will get smoother animations, live alerts, new photo editing features, floating windows and split view, OnePlus Share to share files with iOS devices, and more. OnePlus 11R is actually getting some new features with this update such as live photos and personalised water marks for photos.