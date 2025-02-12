Airtel, Google, Meta, and Others Form Safer Internet India Coalition to Combat Online Fraud



Major global Big Tech and telecom companies, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Airtel, have joined the New Safer Internet India (SII), a newly formed policy advocacy group focused on combating cyber threats and enhancing user safety, the group announced on February 12, according to a multiple media reports, including Moneycontrol.

Coalition Members and Cybersecurity

The coalition's members include Airtel, BOOM, Dream Sports, Fortinet, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Newschecker, Shiprocket, Truecaller, Vodafone Idea, and Zupee.

The coalition aims to "unite nearly a billion digital citizens and various public and private institutions to create a safer, more inclusive internet ecosystem in India", the reports said.

In a statement, the SII group said that the coalition aims to combat cyber threats such as fraud and scams, which have risen alongside digital adoption in India, promote responsible AI use, and protect vulnerable users. The group will focus on information sharing, awareness campaigns, and disseminating best practices.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy at Meta India said, "Online scams and fraudulent activity are a serious issue, especially as more and more people come online. Combatting this issue requires concrete and cooperative measures across the ecosystem, led by the industry.

"The Safer Internet India coalition is a crucial step in fostering cross-industry collaboration to protect Indians from emerging online threats and extends Meta’s goal of actively working with our peers to discuss the latest trends and strategies to prevent, detect, and respond to criminal scammers," Thukral added.

Jyoti Pawar, Group General Counsel, Microsoft India and South Asia, reportedly said, "With India leading the way in GenAI adoption—65 percent of respondents in the Microsoft Global Online Safety Survey 2025 have used GenAI, more than double the global average—our collaboration with the Safer Internet India coalition is more critical than ever. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative solutions, we are dedicated to making the internet a safer and more secure space for all."

"At Airtel, ensuring a safe and secure internet experience for our customers is a top priority," said Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer at Bharti Airtel, according to another report. "In September 2024, we launched India’s first SPAM-fighting network, identifying over 1 million unique spammers daily. Our membership in the Safer Internet India coalition reflects our commitment to building a safer, more responsible digital ecosystem."

"Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to India's booming digital economy – and the best way to combat it is through collaboration," said Rishit Jhunjunwala, CEO of Truecaller. "At Truecaller, we've long harnessed the power of community to build trust in communication. Now, with the same commitment and expertise, we're excited to join the Safer Internet India coalition to drive coordinated efforts that enhance trust, safety, and innovation in India’s digital economy."