Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Beats, a subsidiary company of Apple, recently launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 in India. This is a truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbud and comes with super advanced features. These earbuds are so good that they even surpass the AirPods Pro 2 from Apple. But yes, they are super expensive, but whether it is worth your money or not is something you will have to determine on your own after going through the specifications. Get all the details about Powerbeats Pro 2 below.









Read More - Realme P3 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Launching in India Next Week

Powerbeats Pro 2 Price in India

Powerbeats Pro 2 launched in India for Rs 29,900. It will go on sale in India from February 13, 2025, in Black Hyper Purple, Quick Sand, and Electric Orange colour options. These earbuds have been hailed as the most impressive product in Betas history by Apple's vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. Let's look at the specifications.

Read More - OnePlus Red Rush Days Brings OnePlus 13 at a Great Price

Powerbeats Pro 2 Specifications in India

Powerbeats Pro 2 come with more features and a larger battery than its predecessor. The Powerbeats Pro 2 come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and wireless charging capabilities. The Powerbeats Pro 2 also have a USB-C port and support for fast charging. They will work well with the Apple products as well as Android and Windows ecosystem products.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are claimed to offer support for up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge without ANC. With the charging case, the battery life extends up to 45 hours. With a quick five minute charge, users can get up to 90 minutes of playback from these earphones. These earbuds are IPX4 rated and can give data on heart rate in realt-ime during workouts. It is compatible with several fitness apps such as Open, Nike Run Club, Runna, and more in India.