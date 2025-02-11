OnePlus Red Rush Days Brings OnePlus 13 at a Great Price

OnePlus 13 series includes the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. Both the smartphones are under offer by OnePlus. The OnePlus 13 is available under the offer with an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 while the OnePlus 13R is available with an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000.

  • OnePlus has announced the 'Red Rush Days' sale for its community in India.
  • The sale starts today, i.e., February 11, 2025, and brings the newly launched OnePlus 13 under a great offer for the users.
  • The offer will be available between February 11 to February 16, 2025.

OnePlus has announced the 'Red Rush Days' sale for its community in India. The sale starts today, i.e., February 11, 2025, and brings the newly launched OnePlus 13 under a great offer for the users. The offer will be available between February 11 to February 16, 2025. During the sale period, users will get exclusive bank offers for the OnePlus 13, as well as the OnePlus 12 (last year's flagship phone from OnePlus). There are offers for other OnePlus products also including the Nord devices and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.




OnePlus 13 Price Under the Red Rush Days Sale

OnePlus 13 series includes the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. Both the smartphones are under offer by OnePlus. The OnePlus 13 is available under the offer with an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 while the OnePlus 13R is available with an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000. On top of this, customers can avail up EMI option of up to 24 months (no-cost). There are exchange offers also available.

OnePlus 12, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is available at a discount of Rs 3,000 and on top of that, there's additional bank discount of Rs 4,000 also available. Users can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

To check out the price of the other products, head over to the website of OnePlus.in.

