OnePlus Watch 3 Launching on February 18, 2025

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus Watch 3. The product's page is now live on the company's website for the United States market. It is unclear whether this smartwatch will make it to the India market on the same day. OnePlus Watch 3 has almost identical design as the OnePlus Watch 2 launched last year. This time too, there's a special emphasis on the battery life of the smartwatch. We can see the design, and the buttons that are on the OnePlus Watch 3 through the photos released by OnePlus.




OnePlus Watch 3: Launch Date and Other Details

OnePlus Watch 3 will come in two colours - Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. The launch will take place on February 18, 2025. The launch time is 8:00 EST, which means 6:30 PM IST. OnePlus said that the Watch 3 will come with up to 5 days of battery life in Smart Mode. The watch has two buttons. One is actually a circular dial, on the top and a button on the bottom. It has the same silicon strap we saw on the OnePlus Watch 2.

In the US, OnePlus is offering users the opportunity to save 10% on their purchase of the OnePlus Watch 3. There's also a code - TIME1010 which will allow the users to save extra $30 on the purchase. Also, users can subscribe to the company's notifications and emails in the future to get further $30 in savings and they also stand a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 2 or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for free.

Note that this offer is for the people in the United States. No product page for the OnePlus Watch 3 has been shared for the Indian market. So it will be interesting to see if the launch event also announces the price for the Indian market.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

