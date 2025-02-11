Cisco and Mistral AI Partner to Launch AI Agent to Streamline Customer Experience



Networking and security company Cisco and French artificial intelligence (AI) startup Mistral AI have jointly launched an AI agent for automating tasks and optimising workflows, thereby enhancing customer experience (CX). In a joint statement released Monday, the companies said the AI Renewals Agent "greatly enhances and streamlines the renewal proposal creation process at Cisco" by consolidating both structured and unstructured data from over 50 signals and sources and providing real-time sentiment analysis, summarised recommendations, intelligent automation, and personalisation, tied to customer outcomes and key performance indicators (KPIs).

AI Renewals Agent

Built using a custom AI model, the solution operates on-premises, ensuring data security, privacy, and compliance as well as empowering performance tuning and cost optimisations. The companies estimate that the AI agent solution could reduce the time spent building a renewal proposal and preparing for customer engagement by nearly 20 percent, a figure that is expected to grow as the AI agent improves through usage and further workflow automation.

According to the joint statement, this is the first of several AI agents being developed by Cisco with Mistral AI as a strategic technology partner to help drive Cisco's Customer Experience (CX) towards an Agentic-AI-Led future.

AI-Powered Customer Engagement at Cisco

"Mistral AI is a critical partner for Cisco Customer Experience (CX) as we build towards an Agentic-AI-Led future," said Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cisco. "In addition to cutting-edge AI technology, Mistral AI shares our mission to put the customer at the center of everything we do. The AI Renewals Agent is an important milestone and the first of many innovative solutions that we're going to build together. The impact on our teams is also significant as we continue to look at opportunities to simplify and reduce friction in their jobs."

"This announcement marks another significant milestone in our strategic partnership with Cisco," said Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI. "It demonstrates how GenAI can enhance access to rich and complex information sources, deliver critical value to Cisco's customers and ecosystem, and save considerable time for all stakeholders involved."