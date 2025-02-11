Jio’s Cheapest 2.5GB Daily Data Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with a service validity of 28 days only. This plan bundles truly unlimited 5G for the customers. The basic benefits provided by the plan are unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has several prepaid plans for users, but only four plans that offer 2.5GB of daily data.
  • Amongst all of these, we are today going to look at the most affordable in the segment.
  • The cheapest 2.5GB of daily data prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes for Rs 399.

jio cheapest 2 5gb daily data plan

Reliance Jio has several prepaid plans for users, but only four plans that offer 2.5GB of daily data. Amongst all of these, we are today going to look at the most affordable in the segment. The cheapest 2.5GB of daily data prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes for Rs 399. Apart from this plan, there are three more options which cost Rs 2025, Rs 3599 and Rs 3999. So clearly, if you want a short-term validity 2.5GB of daily data option from Jio, there's only one option for you - the Rs 399 plan. Let's check out the benefits of this plan.




Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Explained

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with a service validity of 28 days only. This plan bundles truly unlimited 5G for the customers. The basic benefits provided by the plan are unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The additional benefits are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Note that the JioCinema Premium susbcription is not bundled with this plan, only the basic access is provided with the Jio phone number.

Post the consumption of 2.5GB of daily data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The truly unlimited 5G data is bundled as an add-on benefit at no extra cost. Note that the 5G data is offered to customers in all parts of the country. Only consumers with a 5G phone will be able to use the 5G data offered by Jio.

The other 2.5GB daily data plans also bundle unlimited 5G, but they require the users to pay quite a handful of money upfront for using the services. The Rs 399 plan is the best bet for any Jio user who wants to experiment using a 2.5GB daily data plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

