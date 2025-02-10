OPPO Find N5 Launch Date Confirmed, Details Here

OPPO Find N5 will launch soon. The teasers about the device have been coming for several days now from the brand. Now, an official launch date has been announced. OPPO Find N5 will launch in the global markets next week. The launch event will take place in Singapore, and the date and time for the event is February 20, and 4:30 PM IST. It is one of the most exciting smartphones that will launch in the first quarter of 2025. The OPPO Find N5 will also make it to India as the rebranded OnePlus Open 2, according to several online reports.









This time, OPPO has made its foldable even thinner and packed a super large battery with impressive IP certifications. OPPO has already confirmed that the OPPO Find N5 will come with several IP certifications including IPX8, IPX9, and IPX6. This is not the only product that OPPO will launch during the event. Alongside the OPPO Find N5, OPPO will also launch a new smartwatch dubbed as OPPO Watch X2. This time, the products are simultaneously going to launch both for the China and the global markets.

This is not something that Chinese brands usually do with their flagships. The standard practice for them is to intially launch the device for China and then later push it to the global markets with sometimes a different name. The OPPO Find N5 is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

There could be a 50MP primary sensor along with a 50MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor. The device is also expected to run on Android 15 out of the box with ColorOS 15 on top.